Police to use CCTV footage for probe 

Published: 23rd October 2019 02:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2019 09:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: FOOTAGES of CCTVs installed in VIMSAR and a private nursing home will be collected by Sambalpur police which is investigating the video showing doctors and medical students forcing a youth to hold his ears and touching the feet of assistant professor of Neurosurgery department Dr A S Patjoshi on Sunday.

The youth was one of the two accused who allegedly manhandled Dr Patjoshi in the operation theatre of the Neurosurgery department on Sunday. In the video, doctors and medical students are seen forcing the youth to hold ears and touch Dr Patjoshi’s feet in the presence of police. 
Earlier, police had arrested the two accused,  Jhasketan Rout and Mukesh Behera. 

Mukesh’s father Thana Sundar Behera of Jharsuguda district, who was being treated by Dr Patjoshi at a private nursing home in Burla, had lodged a complaint with Burla police stating that the doctor slapped Mukesh in the nursing home. 

When Mukesh and his cousin Jhasketan went to VIMSAR, Patjoshi, shouted that he had come to thrash him and called his students who assaulted Mukesh.

