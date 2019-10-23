Ponzi firm director arrested for fraud

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Odisha Crime Branch on Tuesday arrested Managing Director (MD) of chit fund company Inter Ocean Videsh Limited Manoranjan Ray from New Delhi for allegedly duping investors’ money to the tune of `5 crore.

Ray, a native of Khairagarh village under Nuagaon block in Jagatsinghpur, was apprehended from his residence at Safdarganj enclave in South-West district of New Delhi and produced before the Metropolitan Magistrate at Saket Court in South Delhi. He was then brought on transit remand and produced before the Odisha Protection of Interest of Depositors Court in Cuttack.

Acting on a complaint lodged by one Laxmi Narayan Mohapatra of Talcher, EOW had registered an instant case against the accused, charging him under Sections- 467, 468, 471, 420, 406 and 120-B of IPC, Sections- 4, 5 and 6 of Prize Chits and Money Circulation Schemes (Banning) Act, 1978 and Section 6 of Odisha Protection of Interest of Depositors (In financial Establishments) Act, 2011.

EOW officials said Ray operating as MD of Inter Ocean Videsh Limited and its sister concern Alpine Fin Corp Limited, Inter Ocean Impex Private Limited and Inter Ocean Retail India Limited collected deposits from investors illegally by luring them with attractive offers and advertisements. These firms had floated four alluring schemes - iFix 270 (10 per cent return after 270 days), iFix 444 (25 per cent return after 444 days), iFix 750 (50 per cent return after 750 days) and iFix 1450 (101 per cent return after 1,45 days).

EOW SP Awinash Kumar said since these companies were not listed with the Reserve Bank of India, they were not authorised to receive any deposit from public. The ponzi firms allegedly headed by Ray were active during 2010-2013. Once the money was collected, these firms used to pull their shutters down and abscond without repaying the investors.

Previously, EOW had arrested another director of one of these ponzi scheme firms Sunita Samal on similar charges and forwarded her to court. Investigation into the multi-crore scam is continuing, EOW sources said.