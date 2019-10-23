Home States Odisha

VLW’s death: Husband at Odisha Human Rights Commission door for justice

Sushil seeks reinvestigation of the case by higher authorities.
 

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: The death of in-charge Panchayat Executive Officer of Haridaspur Smitarani Biswal took another turn on Tuesday with her husband Sushil Biswal approaching the Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) seeking reinvestigation of the case by higher authorities.

Sushil alleged that his wife was murdered in a planned way as she was not allowing corruption and illegal practices in implementation of various welfare schemes in Haridaspur panchayat. Instead of investigating into the murder, police have assassinated her character, he said.

Smitarani was being mentally harassed by Haridaspur sarpanch Madhusmita and her husband Rupesh Bhadra. The duo was pressurising her to keep her eyes shut to their corrupt practices, he alleged.

“I feel she was being blackmailed by the couple to do illegal works to which she didn’t agree and this led to her death,” said Sushil. She has either been murdered or forced to commit suicide by Rupesh and his sarpanch wife over corruption in Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and old age pension schemes, he alleged.

Sushil further said instead of properly enquiring into his wife’s death, Jajpur police made it a case of suicide over a failed extramarital affair to protect the accused. “I was not taken to the place where my wife was found dead. The vehicle in which her body was illegally carried to the hospital has also not been seized while the postmortem was delayed. These facts raise suspicion on the manner in which police have investigated the case,” he said.

Police on Saturday had arrested Rupesh for his complicity in the death of Smitarani. The VLW was found dead in the guesthouse of Rupesh at Baligari on October 16.
Jajpur SP Charan Singh Meena had said prima facie, it appeared that the VLW committed suicide over fissures in her extramarital affair with Rupesh. 

Comments(1)

  • Shreeya swain
    To protect senior people and folks involved in corruption and rape she been falsely accused and her character been assassinated.. I am a resident of Jajpur ..
    22 days ago reply
