Woman held for bid to kill husband  

By Express News Service

TALCHER: A woman Sila Sahu and two others were arrested by Talcher police on Tuesday for attempting to kill her husband Malaya Sahu. Among the two accused, one is Arun Sahu, brother of Malaya. Sila and Malaya were married a few years back and the couple is blessed with a child.

Malaya worked and stayed in Madhya Pradesh and in his absence, his brother Arun and Sila developed a relationship. In order to stay together, the two wanted to eliminate Malaya.

Arun decided to take help of his accomplice Dasarathi of Kandhaberini village and the two plotted to kill Malaya, who returned from Madhya Pradesh on Sunday.

While on his way home from the railway station, Arun and Dasarathi hit him with sticks and fled. Locals rushed him to the hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

Following his complaint to the police, Sila, Arun and Dasarathi were arrested on Tuesday.