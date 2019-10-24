CM Naveen Patnaik felicitates 11 families for offering land 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday felicitated 11 families of the pilgrim town of Puri for voluntarily offering their land for the security of Sri Jagannath temple and development of the heritage zone around the shrine.

Presenting each of them silver filigree replica of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra idols at Lok Seva Bhawan here, the Chief Minister appreciated their contribution.



Heaping praises on these families for their sacrifice, the Chief Minister said, “I am very happy that you accepted my appeal and gave away your lands for Srimandir security. People of Odisha will be indebted to you for this invaluable contribution.”

He further said, “Your sacrifice will add a new history in the service of Lord Jagannath. The future generations of Odisha will remember your sacrifice.”



The Chief Minister said Srimandir is invaluable and Lord Jagannath is the identity of Odisha. “If we can do a little for the security of Lord Jagannath’s shrine, we should feel ourselves fortunate.”



The State Government is offering a good package for the affected people. As many as 11 families have accepted the offer. He appealed others to avail the benefits of the offer and cooperate in strengthening the security of the Lord Jagannath temple.

Amid uproar among residents opposing the eviction of encroachments within 75 metres of Meghanad Pacheri of the temple, the Chief Minister had made an appeal to the people affected by the eviction drive to give up their land and allow removal of the structures in order to ensure safety and security of the temple.