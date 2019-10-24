Home States Odisha

Congress women hit streets, demand transfer of Jajpur SP Charan Singh Meena

Meena had said prima facie, it appeared that the VLW committed suicide over fissures in her extramarital affair with Rupesh Bhadra, in whose guesthouse she was found dead on October 16.

Published: 24th October 2019 10:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2019 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Mahila Congress on Wednesday staged protest in front of the SP office at Panikoili here demanding CBI probe into the death of Village Level Worker (VLW) and in-charge Panchayat Executive Officer of Haridaspur Smitarani Biswal.

Hundreds of Congress women took out a rally from Panikoili Chowk to the SP office. The agitators, led by district Mahila Congress president Ritashree Mohanty, also demanded transfer of Jajpur SP Charan Singh Meena.

Meena had said prima facie, it appeared that the VLW committed suicide over fissures in her extramarital affair with Rupesh Bhadra, in whose guesthouse she was found dead on October 16. Police have arrested Rupesh for his complicity in the death of Smitarani. 

Meanwhile, the BJP on Wednesday announced to file FIR against Jajpur SP Charan Singh Meena for allegedly influencing the investigation process in the mysterious death of the PEO. 

State vice-president of the saffron party Samir Mohanty accused the SP of trying to suppress the case. 
A BJP delegation met Home Secretary Sanjeev Chopra and submitted a memorandum.

The BJP and Congress has been demanding to hand over the case to the CBI.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Charan Singh Meena
India Matters
CJI Ranjan Gogoi and Justice S A Bobde at an event in New Delhi | PTI
What next in Sabarimala? Ball in Chief Justice designate SA Bobde's court
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019
Prakash, a veterinarian of the Hosur forest department, tranquilised the animal at 11.23 pm. | (Photo | EPS)
Killer jumbo Arisiraja's reign of terror ends, tranquilised by TN forest officials
Image used for representation purpose only
Headmaster arrested in Kerala's Ottappalam for verbally abusing teacher

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Simplifying Maharashtra's political mess. Why so much drama, you ask?
Interview: The name's Bond, Ruskin Bond
Gallery
The Supreme Court on Thursday referred the mater of entry of women of all ages into Sabarimala Temple to a bigger bench of seven judges. CJI Ranajn Gogoi stated that restrictions on women in religious places was not limited to Sabarimala and was prevalent
SC refers Sabarimala verdict to seven-judge bench, here is what you need to know!
Jawahar Lal Nehru was born on 14th November 1889 which is celebrated as Children day because of his love for children.
Happy Children's Day! On Pandit Nehru's 130th birth anniversary, here are some interesting facts about him
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp