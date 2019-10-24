Crackdown amid demand to legalise scrap trade in Odisha

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Rourkela police’s crackdown on scrap dealers in the city has caused panic among both genuine and unscrupulous traders.



The police on Tuesday raided a scrap storage and dealing point at Khariabhal slum of Sector-2 leading to seizure of around 15 truckloads of metal scrap and detention of a scrap dealer and two truck drivers. Sector-3 IIC Saraswai Tudu said the seized scrap is yet to be weighed.

Scrap Dealers’ Charitable Trust (SDCT) and Rourkela Bar Association (RBA) president Ramesh Chandra Bal said the demand to legalise the metal scrap business is a genuine one. Huge quantity of metal and other scrap are generated from households, garages, construction sites, workshops and industries. Around 700 families are involved in unorganised collection of scrap for livelihood.

He said there is no documented record of scrap business as it was mainly collected from scattered sources by hawkers and foraged by rag-pickers. Dealers, be they genuine or unscrupulous, cannot produce any documentary proof to claim the ownership of scrap. Bal claimed during his legal practice he has never seen police managing to prove any scrap dealer guilty of dealing in stolen materials.

He said former SP Dr US Sarangi and Rourkela Municipal Corporation Commissioner Rashmita Panda along with authorities of Rourkela Steel Plant had held multiple meetings to streamline the trade by setting up a scrap/junkyard.



Incumbent SP K Shiva Subramani would be apprised of the previous developments to help ensure trading of scrap materials from a centralised location by licensed dealers under electronic surveillance and police surveillance, he said.