Fake liquor unit raided in Odisha

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Forest officials along with their Excise counterparts of Mayurbhanj district raided an illegal liquor manufacturing unit at Uthani Nuagaon village within Badasahi police limits here on Wednesday morning.

A large quantity of illicit liquor, manufacturing equipment, labels, seals, spirit, empty bottles of different brands and five kg of ganja worth Rs 1.5 lakh were seized from the unit. The owner of the unit Sunil Prusty, however, managed to escape during the raid.

Excise Inspector Srinibash Sahu said the illegal liquor manufacturing unit was running from Sunil’s house since long. The seized items were brought to Betnoti Excise office and a case has been registered against Sunil and his younger brother Subash.