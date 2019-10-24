Home States Odisha

Guideline for WSHGs to collect electricity bills

The WSHGs will maintain books of records as prescribed by discom concerned.

Published: 24th October 2019 10:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2019 10:28 AM   |  A+A-

Electricity, Power

One WSHG will be selected for electricity billing and collection of charges in one panchayat or ward. (File photo | EPS))

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has issued a set of guidelines for selection of women self-help groups (WSHGs) and SHG federation for metering, billing and collection of electricity charges from single and three-phase domestic consumers.

As per the guideline, WSHGs to be engaged for the purpose must have completed two years of existence, active bank account, regular meeting register, updated passbook, monthly savings by members, ability to undertake electricity billing and collection of charges.

One WSHG will be selected for electricity billing and collection of charges in one panchayat or ward. The District Social Welfare Officers (DSWOs) will communicate the final list of selected WSHGs to the discom concerned for execution of agreement after which an orientation programme will be organised.

The WSHGs will maintain books of records as prescribed by discom concerned. The groups will submit their monthly bills to junior managers of their respective electrical divisions and the latter will certify the bills.

The WSHGs will get remuneration of Rs 5 per consumer for billing and Rs 6 per consumer per month for collection. In case collection is between 100-120 per cent (pc) of the collection amount of the corresponding month of the previous year, the incentive will be 10 pc on the incremental amount. If it is above 120 pc, the incentive will be 15 pc.

For new or regularisation of consumers, the WSHGs will receive Rs100 per consumer. They will get the remuneration on monthly basis. Besides, remuneration or incentive for other related activities as agreed upon by the discoms will be paid to the WSHGs.

There will be two committees - block level headed by CDPO and district level headed by DSWO - for monitoring. The block committee will meet once in two months to review management of billing, collection of charges and settlement of bills or related issues.   

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
WSHGs
India Matters
CJI Ranjan Gogoi and Justice S A Bobde at an event in New Delhi | PTI
What next in Sabarimala? Ball in Chief Justice designate SA Bobde's court
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019
Prakash, a veterinarian of the Hosur forest department, tranquilised the animal at 11.23 pm. | (Photo | EPS)
Killer jumbo Arisiraja's reign of terror ends, tranquilised by TN forest officials
Image used for representation purpose only
Headmaster arrested in Kerala's Ottappalam for verbally abusing teacher

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Simplifying Maharashtra's political mess. Why so much drama, you ask?
Interview: The name's Bond, Ruskin Bond
Gallery
The Supreme Court on Thursday referred the mater of entry of women of all ages into Sabarimala Temple to a bigger bench of seven judges. CJI Ranajn Gogoi stated that restrictions on women in religious places was not limited to Sabarimala and was prevalent
SC refers Sabarimala verdict to seven-judge bench, here is what you need to know!
Jawahar Lal Nehru was born on 14th November 1889 which is celebrated as Children day because of his love for children.
Happy Children's Day! On Pandit Nehru's 130th birth anniversary, here are some interesting facts about him
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp