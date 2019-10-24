Home States Odisha

Nandankanan gets Centre nod for Nandankanan Eco-Sensitive Zone tag in Odisha

The Centre has given its nod for finalisation of Nandankanan Eco Sensitive Zone (ESZ) draft notification issued last year. 

Published: 24th October 2019 11:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2019 11:10 AM   |  A+A-

A pair of yellow anacondas, brought from Madras Crocodile Bank Trust, in an enclosure at Nandankanan. |( Photo | EPS )

A pair of yellow anacondas, brought from Madras Crocodile Bank Trust, in an enclosure at Nandankanan. |( Photo | EPS )

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Centre has given its nod for finalisation of Nandankanan Eco-Sensitive Zone (ESZ) draft notification issued last year. 

In its 37th Eco-Sensitive Zone Committee meeting held last month, Ministry of Forest, Environment and Climate Change (MFECC) gave its consent for finalisation of the notification.

While 4.37 sqm of Nandankanan has been earmarked as a protected area, around 1.31 km around it will be declared as ESZ. 

Nandankanan Deputy Director Jayant Das said there is no human habitation or infrastructure owned by any person within the limits of sanctuary or the proposed ESZ. Though they had invited objections on the draft notification through notice from the nearby three panchayats - Dadha, Raghunathpur and Darutheng, no comments were received. A committee chaired by Khurda Collector will be formed for monitoring of the eco-sensitive zone. 

Declaration of ESZ will help conserve Nandankanan Biological Park by preventing activities like commercial mining, stone quarrying and crushing units, setting of pollution-inducing industries, discharge of untreated effluents into natural water bodies and setting up of sawmills or brick kilns in the area. 

Meanwhile, the Ministry has sought more clarity from the State Government on core and buffer areas of Similipal Tiger Reserve and Hadagarh Sanctuary to include them in the ESZ list. 

However, the Centre has refused to agree with the State Government’s proposal to include mining as regulated activity beyond one km of the proposed ESZ. The Ministry has clarified that mining operations will be carried out in such areas in accordance with the order of the Supreme Court. 

“The rules and guidelines for declaring ESZ are uniform across all protected areas. Zonation or any relaxation in the existing rules regarding mining activities may cause discrepancies,” the Ministry stated. 

The central committee has decided that the draft notification of Similipal will be finalised only after correction of ESZ area around Similipal and incorporation of justification for ‘zero ESZ area’ in certain parts of Hadagarh Sanctuary. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nandankanan Eco-Sensitive Zone
India Matters
CJI Ranjan Gogoi and Justice S A Bobde at an event in New Delhi | PTI
What next in Sabarimala? Ball in Chief Justice designate SA Bobde's court
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019
Prakash, a veterinarian of the Hosur forest department, tranquilised the animal at 11.23 pm. | (Photo | EPS)
Killer jumbo Arisiraja's reign of terror ends, tranquilised by TN forest officials
Image used for representation purpose only
Headmaster arrested in Kerala's Ottappalam for verbally abusing teacher

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Simplifying Maharashtra's political mess. Why so much drama, you ask?
Interview: The name's Bond, Ruskin Bond
Gallery
The Supreme Court on Thursday referred the mater of entry of women of all ages into Sabarimala Temple to a bigger bench of seven judges. CJI Ranajn Gogoi stated that restrictions on women in religious places was not limited to Sabarimala and was prevalent
SC refers Sabarimala verdict to seven-judge bench, here is what you need to know!
Jawahar Lal Nehru was born on 14th November 1889 which is celebrated as Children day because of his love for children.
Happy Children's Day! On Pandit Nehru's 130th birth anniversary, here are some interesting facts about him
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp