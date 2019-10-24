Nandankanan gets Centre nod for Nandankanan Eco-Sensitive Zone tag in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Centre has given its nod for finalisation of Nandankanan Eco-Sensitive Zone (ESZ) draft notification issued last year.



In its 37th Eco-Sensitive Zone Committee meeting held last month, Ministry of Forest, Environment and Climate Change (MFECC) gave its consent for finalisation of the notification.



While 4.37 sqm of Nandankanan has been earmarked as a protected area, around 1.31 km around it will be declared as ESZ.

Nandankanan Deputy Director Jayant Das said there is no human habitation or infrastructure owned by any person within the limits of sanctuary or the proposed ESZ. Though they had invited objections on the draft notification through notice from the nearby three panchayats - Dadha, Raghunathpur and Darutheng, no comments were received. A committee chaired by Khurda Collector will be formed for monitoring of the eco-sensitive zone.

Declaration of ESZ will help conserve Nandankanan Biological Park by preventing activities like commercial mining, stone quarrying and crushing units, setting of pollution-inducing industries, discharge of untreated effluents into natural water bodies and setting up of sawmills or brick kilns in the area.



Meanwhile, the Ministry has sought more clarity from the State Government on core and buffer areas of Similipal Tiger Reserve and Hadagarh Sanctuary to include them in the ESZ list.

However, the Centre has refused to agree with the State Government’s proposal to include mining as regulated activity beyond one km of the proposed ESZ. The Ministry has clarified that mining operations will be carried out in such areas in accordance with the order of the Supreme Court.

“The rules and guidelines for declaring ESZ are uniform across all protected areas. Zonation or any relaxation in the existing rules regarding mining activities may cause discrepancies,” the Ministry stated.



The central committee has decided that the draft notification of Similipal will be finalised only after correction of ESZ area around Similipal and incorporation of justification for ‘zero ESZ area’ in certain parts of Hadagarh Sanctuary.