Home States Odisha

Odia actress harassed on the road, video goes viral

In the video, which was shot by the occupants of the car, Parida and her friends can be heard discussing to inform the police about the miscreants.

Published: 24th October 2019 10:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2019 10:17 AM   |  A+A-

actress Bobby Parida and her colleagues were returning in a car from Khandagiri.

Actress Bobby Parida and her colleagues were returning in a car from Khandagiri when the incident occured.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A video of an Ollywood actress and her colleagues getting harassed by two bike-borne miscreants in the city went viral on social media on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Monday night when actress Bobby Parida and her colleagues were returning in a car from Khandagiri. On the way, two anti-socials started harassing by following them. One of the anti-socials was reportedly holding an alcohol bottle. 

In the video, which was shot by the occupants of the car, Parida and her friends can be heard discussing to inform the police about the miscreants.

Later, they visited Nayapalli police station and informed the matter. Sources said the actress wanted a police vehicle to escort her till Cuttack. 

“A PCR van was engaged to trace a missing person in Salia Sahi and no other vehicle was available at the police station. But the diary charge officer informed the control room to alert all the PCR vans in the city, a police officer said. 

“We have received a complaint in this regard and a case has been registered. Investigation is on,” said Zone-V ACP Anil Kumar Mishra said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ollywood
India Matters
CJI Ranjan Gogoi and Justice S A Bobde at an event in New Delhi | PTI
What next in Sabarimala? Ball in Chief Justice designate SA Bobde's court
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019
Prakash, a veterinarian of the Hosur forest department, tranquilised the animal at 11.23 pm. | (Photo | EPS)
Killer jumbo Arisiraja's reign of terror ends, tranquilised by TN forest officials
Image used for representation purpose only
Headmaster arrested in Kerala's Ottappalam for verbally abusing teacher

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Simplifying Maharashtra's political mess. Why so much drama, you ask?
Interview: The name's Bond, Ruskin Bond
Gallery
The Supreme Court on Thursday referred the mater of entry of women of all ages into Sabarimala Temple to a bigger bench of seven judges. CJI Ranajn Gogoi stated that restrictions on women in religious places was not limited to Sabarimala and was prevalent
SC refers Sabarimala verdict to seven-judge bench, here is what you need to know!
Jawahar Lal Nehru was born on 14th November 1889 which is celebrated as Children day because of his love for children.
Happy Children's Day! On Pandit Nehru's 130th birth anniversary, here are some interesting facts about him
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp