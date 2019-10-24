Orissa High Court Bar Association suspends lawyer for ‘misleading’ Supreme Court

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Stung by the stern stance taken by the Supreme Court in relation to the ongoing lawyers’ cease-work, the Orissa High Court Bar Association (OHCBA) on Wednesday suspended a member Sibo Sankar Mishra on charges of making ‘false submissions’ in the apex court.

Mishra is an Advocate on Record Supreme Court lawyer empanelled by the state government to appear for it in cases at the apex court. The OHCBA Action Committee took the decision at an extraordinary meeting called a day after the Supreme Court issued an interim order giving strong indications that it would call in paramilitary forces to keep the Orissa High Court open if the local police is not in a position to ensure it.

The Bar charged advocate Mishra with making ‘false’ submissions on the situation in the High Court due to the ongoing cease-work by lawyers and ‘misleading’ the Supreme Court into issuing an order with such overtone on Tuesday.

“It was also decided to cancel the membership of Mishra at the general body meeting on November 1, if he failed to give a satisfactory reply on his misconduct by then,” said Gopal Krushna Mohanty, president of OHCBA.

“It has also been decided that Akhay Pandey, a committee member, will file a contempt case in the High Court against Mishra for making misleading submissions before the Supreme Court related to lawyers during hearing of a suo motu contempt case in the HC,” said Mohanty.

The full court 14-judge bench was hearing the suo motu contempt case related to strikes by lawyers on Monday.

According to the Apex Court order, the Orissa High Court’s Registrar General submitted a report, which apparently suggested that ‘there is no problem in the working of the court’. But Mishra, who allegedly appeared on behalf the HC portrayed a different picture and stated that ‘working of the court has been made almost impossible and even the proceedings in suo motu contempt case had to be deferred on account of the unsavory environment created by the lawyers’.

Taking serious note of it, the Supreme Court in its Tuesday order said, “To say the least, this is completely unacceptable, the working of the judicial system cannot be brought to a standstill. We are of the view that adequate security arrangements must be made to keep the temple of justice open.”

“As the submissions made by advocate Sibo Sankar Mishra were false and there was no occasion on the part of the Supreme Court to observe that adequate security arrangement must be made to keep the temple of justice open. Besides, members of the Bar Association are in no way obstructing the administration of justice to warrant interference of the police,” the OHCBA president told media persons.