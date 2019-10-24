Home States Odisha

Unfit 108 ambulances still in patient service in Odisha

Of the 11 ambulances engaged at different community health centres in Jagatsinghpur, eight are running without fitness certificates putting the lives of patients at risk.

Damaged brake light of an ambulance.

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: The new amended Motor Vehicles Act may aim at saving lives, but not the 108 ambulance service in the district if one goes by the pitiable condition of its emergency vans.

Of the 11 ambulances engaged at different community health centres in Jagatsinghpur, eight are running without fitness certificates putting the lives of patients at risk. Most of these vans are in desperate need of repair and are unfit to be used for transporting patients.

While these ambulances are plying in blatant violations of norms, officials of Health and Transport departments have turned a blind eye to the unsafe practice. The maintenance work of 108 ambulances has been entrusted with Ziqitza Health Care Ltd (ZHL). 

Sources said fitness certificate of two ambulances engaged in Erasama community health centre (CHC) and the district headquarters hospital expired on October 10 this year. Similarly, the fitness of 108 ambulance of Paradip CHC was valid till October 23.

The fitness certificate of Mandasahi CHC ambulance was valid till October 9 while that of the vans of Raghunathpur, Nuagaon and Biridi CHCs expired on October 10. Fitness of Kujang CHC’s ambulance was valid till October 12.

On October 19, the Chief District Medical Officer had requested the Additional Mission Director of National Health Mission to instruct ZHL to take necessary steps for repairing the ambulances and renewing their fitness certificates. The health wing of the district had even taken up the matter with the cluster leader of ZHL. 

A senior health officer admitted that eight of the 11 ambulances lack fitness certificates. Besides, the required medical equipment are missing from these emergency vans.

“Though it is illegal to operate these ambulances without fitness certificate, the Transport department cannot take any action as the vans do not come under its purview,” he said.

Junior Motor Vehicle Inspector Panchanana Behera said five 108 ambulances had applied for renewal of fitness certificate last week. But the certificates could not be issued as the vehicles are in bad shape.

“We have advised the agency managing the ambulance service to repair the vehicles failing which fitness certificate would not be issued,” he said.

