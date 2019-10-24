Home States Odisha

Winter is coming, homeless shelters still not ready in Odisha

With winter only a few weeks away, a chilling future awaits the city’s homeless as Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC) is yet to make the new night shelters operational.

Published: 24th October 2019 09:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2019 09:56 AM   |  A+A-

Rickshaw pullers sleeping in the open near GM University.

Rickshaw pullers sleeping in the open near GM University. | ( Photo | EPS )

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: With winter only a few weeks away, a chilling future awaits the city’s homeless as Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC) is yet to make the new night shelters operational.

The SMC had started construction of three new shelters at Badbazar in Sambalpur, near taxi stand at Hirakud and VIMSAR in Burla three years back. Though the work is close to completion, it is still unclear when these buildings will be put to use. The civic body has already missed two deadlines for operationalisation of these shelters.

While the estimated cost of the SUH at Badbazar is Rs 80 lakh, the ones at Burla and Hirakud have been constructed with a budget of around Rs 40 lakh each. The Sambalpur SUH has a capacity to accommodate 100 people and the remaining two have space for 50 persons each.

Currently, the city has only one Government Shelter for Urban Homeless (SUH) with a capacity to accommodate 35 persons. However, since it is situated on the premises of the district headquarters hospital (DHH), the shelter is used by attendants of patients who come to the DHH for treatment.

In absence of shelters, many homeless and destitute persons are forced to spend nights at railway stations and in front of business establishments throughout the year. But during winter and rains, their miseries increase manifold.

Social worker Atul Mahakud said, “I have seen nearly 50 rickshaw pullers sleeping outside the gate of GM University every night. The new shelters would come has a huge relief for such people.”

Moreover, if the SUH near VIMSAR becomes operational, it would provide respite to the attendants of poor patients coming to the medical facility for treatment, he added.

SMC Commissioner Lingaraj Panda said Hirakud SUH has been completed while only furnishing work is left in the rest two shelters. Though a fixed timeline cannot be assured, it will be completed soon, he said.

Sources said the Request For Proposal (RFP) has been put up for selecting an agency for operation and maintenance of the SUHs. Since the entire process takes nearly 30-40 days, the SUHs are not likely to be operational by this winter.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
VIMSAR
India Matters
CJI Ranjan Gogoi and Justice S A Bobde at an event in New Delhi | PTI
What next in Sabarimala? Ball in Chief Justice designate SA Bobde's court
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019
Prakash, a veterinarian of the Hosur forest department, tranquilised the animal at 11.23 pm. | (Photo | EPS)
Killer jumbo Arisiraja's reign of terror ends, tranquilised by TN forest officials
Image used for representation purpose only
Headmaster arrested in Kerala's Ottappalam for verbally abusing teacher

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Simplifying Maharashtra's political mess. Why so much drama, you ask?
Interview: The name's Bond, Ruskin Bond
Gallery
The Supreme Court on Thursday referred the mater of entry of women of all ages into Sabarimala Temple to a bigger bench of seven judges. CJI Ranajn Gogoi stated that restrictions on women in religious places was not limited to Sabarimala and was prevalent
SC refers Sabarimala verdict to seven-judge bench, here is what you need to know!
Jawahar Lal Nehru was born on 14th November 1889 which is celebrated as Children day because of his love for children.
Happy Children's Day! On Pandit Nehru's 130th birth anniversary, here are some interesting facts about him
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp