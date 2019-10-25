Home States Odisha

Biometrics queue for pension proves fatal for octogenarian

The octogenarian, unable to bear the hot and humid conditions on the day, collapsed and was rushed to Rourkela Government Hospital where he breathed his last. 

By Express News Service

ROURKELA:  In a heart rending incident, an 80-year-old man standing in a queue to get his biometric data recorded at an old-age pension camp held at Orampada village collapsed and died shortly after on Monday. The deceased Dilip Dey had been to the camp to get his biometric data recorded as per the orders of Commissioner of Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) and ADM Yeddula Vijay. As per the order, those eligible for old-age pension are required to get their biometrics recorded at camps being conducted across the district.  

The move has now drawn flak from all quarters. Social activist and former president of Rourkela District Congress Committee (RDCC) Biren Senapati said, “Nowhere else in Odisha is biometric enrolment compulsory for availing pension under Government’s welfare schemes.” Dey was weak and infirm and was carried by his relatives to the camp. After waiting for long in the queue, when his turn came, the biometric device failed to record his fingerprint despite several attempts.  

The RMC Commissioner did not respond to calls made for his comments on the matter. However, Deputy Commissioner of RMC SS Bhoi said biometric attendance was introduced to eliminated ghost and fake old-age pension beneficiaries. The old manual system of allowance distribution has been restored for November. From December, the pension amount would be deposited in the bank accounts of beneficiaries using the Direct Benefit Transfer mode, he said. RMC provides pensions to around 20,000 elderly, widow and disabled beneficiaries through nine distribution centres between 15th and 17th of every month.

