Fire breaks out at Utkal varsity hall  

By Express News Service

A major fire broke out at Syndicate Hall of Utkal University on Thursday evening. The hall is situated on the second floor of the university’s administrative block. “The fire erupted after 6 pm. However, no one was injured in the incident. But furniture were gutted,” said S M Pattnaik, Utkal University Vice-Chancellor. Three fire-fighting vehicles rushed to the spot to douse the blaze.

“Initial investigation suggests the fire broke out due to a short circuit. Furniture and at least three air conditioners were gutted,” said a fire department official. Fire broke out after the syndicate meeting of the university concluded in the evening.

