Odisha

Haridaspur-Paradip rail line faces NGT hurdle  

Tribunal had formed a committee to conduct spot verification

Published: 25th October 2019 07:26 AM

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  Laying of earth bed for the 39-km Haridaspur-Paradip railway line project has come under the shadow with the National Green Tribunal (NGT) imposing penalty for unlawful extraction of soil on the contractors engaged by Rail Vikash Nigam Limited (RVNL) for it.“The imposition of penalty shall include cost of damage caused to the environment and environmental compensation apart from prosecution of the persons committing such infractions,” said NGT’s Principal Bench (New Delhi) in its order.

“It is made clear that no extraction of minor minerals shall be undertaken further without first obtaining necessary environmental clearance and paying the environmental compensation and the damages as directed,” the order clarified.The Bench comprising Justice S P Wangdi (Judicial Member) and Dr S S Garybyal (Expert Member) issued the order on October 14 on a petition alleging illegal extraction of soil in Mahakalpada, Marsaghai, Derabish and Kendrapara tehsil areas by four contractors engaged by RVNL for laying of earth bed for the railway line.

The Tribunal had formed a committee to conduct spot verification and submit report. The panel found ‘rampant violation with neither consent to operate nor environmental clearance for lifting of ordinary earth’ while recommending direction to RVNL to obtain all statutory clearances as required for the project for extraction of soil for completion of the project. 

The committee also recommended direction to all Tehsildars concerned of Kendrapara district to impose penalty for excavation of soil on the contractors and form an independent expert committee to assess the cost of restitution of the environment if any.

Endorsing the report, the Tribunal in its order said, “The recommendations made by the committee shall be acted upon by the State agencies concerned, more particularly the District Collector, the Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB) and the State Level Environment Impact Assessment Authority, Odisha.”“The cost of restitution of the environment may be assessed by the OSPCB in consultation with the Central Pollution Control Board,” the Tribunal order said.

