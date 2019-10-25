State seafood export touches Rs 3K crore  

By Express News Service

Beating the market recession, seafood export from the State has reached `3000 crore in 2018-19 financial year. “This was possible because of the facilitating and promotional policies of the State Government,” said Seafood Exporters’ Association of India (SEAI) president (Odisha region) Kamalesh Mishra.Executive members of SEAI met Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy here on Thursday and requested him for expansion of brackish water aquaculture in the State.

Tripathy has directed the Fisheries and Animal Resource Department (F&ARD) to expedite power and road connectivity to all the identified clusters. “Since the sector has vast scope for employment generation and enhancing of economic activity at the ground level, the Government is committed to provide infrastructural support to make the sector more competitive in international market,” he said.

Secretary of F&ARD R Raghu Prasad said 107 brackish aquaculture clusters have been identified in various places of the State mostly along the continental shelf. Of this, 19 clusters have been taken up for development in first phase, he informed.

The Odisha Space Application Centre through satellite imagery has identified around 3000 hectare of land suitable for brackish water aqua culture. The Chief Secretary directed to prepare a timeline for power and road connectivity to all these clusters. Fisheries Director N Thirumala Nayak said Odisha seafood finds its major market in Eastern Europe, Japan, China, Middle East and south eastern Asian countries.

Issues relating to creation of captive aquaculture farms for the exporters, value addition and product innovation in the sector, early release of subsidy to the farmers and exporters, development of road connectivity, land allotment for seafood park, establishment of viral test and quality certification lab were discussed at the meeting.Expressing their concern over shifting of Director General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) office from Cuttack to Kolkata, the SEAI members said it would create more difficulties for Odisha exporters in the days to come.Chairperson of Falcon Group of Companies Tara Patnnaik was also present.