Home States Odisha

State seafood export touches Rs 3K crore  

Beating the market recession, seafood export from the State has reached `3000 crore in 2018-19 financial year. 

Published: 25th October 2019 07:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2019 07:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Beating the market recession, seafood export from the State has reached `3000 crore in 2018-19 financial year. “This was possible because of the facilitating and promotional policies of the State Government,” said Seafood Exporters’ Association of India (SEAI) president (Odisha region) Kamalesh Mishra.Executive members of SEAI met Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy here on Thursday and requested him for expansion of brackish water aquaculture in the State.

Tripathy has directed the Fisheries and Animal Resource Department (F&ARD) to expedite power and road connectivity to all the identified clusters. “Since the sector has vast scope for employment generation and enhancing of economic activity at the ground level, the Government is committed to provide infrastructural support to make the sector more competitive in international market,” he said.

Secretary of F&ARD R Raghu Prasad said 107 brackish aquaculture clusters have been identified in various places of the State mostly along the continental shelf. Of this, 19 clusters have been taken up for development in first phase, he informed.

The Odisha Space Application Centre through satellite imagery has identified around 3000 hectare of land suitable for brackish water aqua culture. The Chief Secretary directed to prepare a timeline for power and road connectivity to all these clusters. Fisheries Director N Thirumala Nayak said Odisha seafood finds its major market in Eastern Europe, Japan, China, Middle East and south eastern Asian countries. 

Issues relating to creation of captive aquaculture farms for the exporters, value addition and product innovation in the sector, early release of subsidy to the farmers and exporters, development of road connectivity, land allotment for seafood park, establishment of viral test and quality certification lab were discussed at the meeting.Expressing their concern over shifting of Director General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) office from Cuttack to Kolkata, the SEAI members said it would create more difficulties for Odisha exporters in the days to come.Chairperson of Falcon Group of Companies Tara Patnnaik was also present.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
CJI Ranjan Gogoi and Justice S A Bobde at an event in New Delhi | PTI
What next in Sabarimala? Ball in Chief Justice designate SA Bobde's court
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019
Prakash, a veterinarian of the Hosur forest department, tranquilised the animal at 11.23 pm. | (Photo | EPS)
Killer jumbo Arisiraja's reign of terror ends, tranquilised by TN forest officials
Image used for representation purpose only
Headmaster arrested in Kerala's Ottappalam for verbally abusing teacher

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Simplifying Maharashtra's political mess. Why so much drama, you ask?
Interview: The name's Bond, Ruskin Bond
Gallery
The Supreme Court on Thursday referred the mater of entry of women of all ages into Sabarimala Temple to a bigger bench of seven judges. CJI Ranajn Gogoi stated that restrictions on women in religious places was not limited to Sabarimala and was prevalent
SC refers Sabarimala verdict to seven-judge bench, here is what you need to know!
Jawahar Lal Nehru was born on 14th November 1889 which is celebrated as Children day because of his love for children.
Happy Children's Day! On Pandit Nehru's 130th birth anniversary, here are some interesting facts about him
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp