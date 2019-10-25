Towns waterlogged, crops submerged  

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR / JEYPORE/ RAYAGADA/ MALKANGIRI : The low pressure induced incessant rains over the last two days threw normal life out of gear in south Odisha districts on Thursday. Residents of Berhampur faced problems due to waterlogging in Nilachalnagar, Gajapatinagar, Gandhinagar, Bank Colony, Gosaninuagaon, Hillpatana, Lanjipalli and slum pockets. Overflowing drain water entered several houses in low lying areas. Around 16 families in Ward 6 were stranded as the entire area was inundated with knee deep water. They were later evacuated by district administration officials.

Thousands of acres of crop lands across 17 blocks in the district were waterlogged. Vehicular traffic in many areas was hit as roads were submerged.Schools and anganwadi centres in the district were closed in wake of rains. Berhampur MP Chandra Sekhar Sahu, MLA Bikram Panda, Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange and BeMC Commissioner Chakraborty Singh Rathore visited affected areas in Berhampur.

Since Wednesday morning, Koraput district received 40.5 mm rainfall till 8.30 am on the day. Due to heavy rainfall in catchment areas, water level in Indravati, Saptadhara, Saveri, Kolab, Patali, Jhanjabati and Telingir rivers is on the rise.People remained indoors and attendance in educational institutions and offices was low. Vehicular communication from Koraput town to different villages was affected. With district emergency officials informing that rainfall will continue for another 24 hours, block and revenue officials have been put on alert by the administration.

A huge boulder rolled down the hill and blocked the road near Rezingtal village at Gunupur in Rayagada district following heavy rains on Thursday I Express

In Rayagada district, a rock slid on to road near Rezingtal village in Gunupur following heavy rainfall, blocking vehicular traffic from Gunupur to Putasingh. Gunupur BDO Shantiprabha Pradhan along with police and other officials reached the spot and initiated measures to clear the road.Collector Pramod Kumar Behera said the administration has taken all measures to meet any situation. While flood shelters at Kalyansinghpur, Bissamcuttack and Gunupur have been kept ready, people would be evacuated from low-lying areas if required.

Malkangiri district received an average 10 mm rain from Wednesday to Thursday morning. While the catchment of Balimela reservoir at Chitrakonda received 28 mm rain and in the morning, water level in the reservoir was recorded 1514.50 ft against full reservoir level of 1516 ft. Outflow of water was 747.3 mcft against 955.3 mcft inflow, Chitrakonda dam division sources said. In Satiguda reservoir, water level was 191.95 metre against the full reservoir level of 192.63 metre.

Life hit in coastal districts

Kendrapara/Puri: Incessant rains since the last two days have brought untold miseries for residents of Kendrapara district.Several parts of Kendrapara town were flooded and many villages water-logged following heavy rains on Thursday. The worst-hit areas were Kendrapara, Pattamundai and Marsaghai. Large parts of the district plunged into darkness as electricity supply was snapped due to the continuous downpour.

Similarly, the Grand Road and other areas in Puri witnessed severe waterlogging for the second consecutive day. In the last 24 hours, Puri district received 138.3 mm rainfall. Slum pockets were inundated and although district administration used pump sets to drain out water, the efforts proved futile due to incessant rain.

Storm water also gushed into Loknath temple in Puri and Alarnath temple in Brahmagiri. Collector Balwant Singh ordered closure of all schools and directed block and revenue officials not to leave their headquarters in view of possibility of floods.

Waterlogging at

Sun Temple

Nimapara: Heavy rains caused waterlogging on the premises of Sun Temple at Konark on Thursday. The showers for the last couple of days also caused extensive damage to crops in Nimapara block. The loss to paddy crops in the block will be assessed by Revenue and Agriculture department officials after rains subside, said tehsildar Kamaljit Das.