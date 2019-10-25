Home States Odisha

Two weeks on, coal operation paralysed   

These two villages, located near Balaram mine, are at loggerheads over coal loading.

Published: 25th October 2019 07:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2019 07:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ANGUL:  Amid no signs of an end to the impasse between Danara and Soloda villagers over loading of trucks and the State Government turning a mute spectator, Balaram open cast project of Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) completed two weeks of production loss on Thursday.The loss of production in the mine so far has been around 1.8 lakh tonne. This apart, supply of 2.2 lakh tonne coal and over 4 lakh cubic meter of over burden removal has been hit.

Though production in other coal mines has started picking up pace after the rainy season, Balaram OCP, having a target of six million tonne production for 2019-20, remains shut down due to the rift between the two villages.Despite making all efforts, both the district administration and MCL management have failed to resolve the differences between the villagers. This has led to an unprecedented coal crunch in the country.

These two villages, located near Balaram mine, are at loggerheads over coal loading. Locals of Danara want their trucks to be loaded near their village without going to Soloda. However, Soloda villagers are opposing this demand. Meanwhile, locals of Soloda have demanded immediate resumption of mining operations at Balaram OCP since the standoff has affected livelihood of people in five nearby villages. 

They threatened to stage demonstration in front of the district collectorate and MCL CMD office at Burla if the mine is not opened at the earliest.Sources in the district administration said steps for an amicable settlement between the warring villagers are being taken. If all efforts fail, action will be taken against the striking villagers to resume operations in the mine.

