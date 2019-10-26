Book tickets in spl trains, ECoR urges passengers

Home States Odisha

The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has urged passengers to book tickets in special trains introduced on popular routes and not to worry for wait-list tickets.

BHUBANESWAR: The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has urged passengers to book tickets in special trains introduced on popular routes and not to worry for wait-list tickets.

A railway official said passengers planning to travel during the peak season can avail facility of special trains to make their journey comfortable by getting confirmed berths. 
While a special weekly Express train is running between Puri and Howrah (Santragachi), another weekly Express is running between Shalimar-Puri-Santragachi. Both the special train services will continue till December 28.

For South India-bound passengers, one weekly AC special Express and one bi-weekly special Express are running on Bhubaneswar-Secunderabad route. 
Similarly, another special train is running between Visakhapatnam and Secunderabad for the benefit of the wait-listed passengers.

While a weekly special Express train is running between Sambalpur and Bangalore (Banaswadi) for Western Odisha-bound passengers, another weekly special has been introduced between Visakhapatnam and Tirupati. 

“Besides, another special train is running between Srikakulam Road and Tirupati via Kacheguda. A daily special train between Visakhapatnam and Araku has been introduced for nature loving tourists. The trains will be available till end of December,” he added.

Wait-listed passengers can avail the facility of special trains being run between Santragachi and Chennai, Kacheguda and Tata. The ECoR has added about five lakh additional berths by augmenting additional coaches in regular trains and introducing more than 20 special trains during the Puja season. 

Campaign against corruption

Bhubaneswar: Vigilance wing of ECoR is reaching out to various schools and colleges to create awareness on ill-effects of corruption to promote integrity and honesty among students. As part of the Vigilance Awareness Week-2019 to be observed from October 28 to November 2, various activities like debate, painting and essay competitions and slogan writing have been planned. An elocution programme and a panel discussion were organised at Cuttack College, Railway Settlement School and JKBK College, Cuttack.

