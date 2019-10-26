Govt withdraws CDMO’s suspension  

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government, under pressure from medicos and opposition parties, revoked the suspension of in-charge Chief District Medical and Public Health Officer (CDM&PHO) of Sundergarh Dr Pankaj Patel. An official notification stated that Dr Patel has been reinstated in service and posted as senior consultant (medicine) of District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) at Sambalpur with immediate effect pending disciplinary proceedings.

Dr Patel had been placed under suspension on charges of negligence of duty during the visit of a team of high level Government officials to Sundargarh DHH on October 13. The team comprised Development Commissioner Suresh Mohapatra, 5Ts Secretary VK Pandian and National Health Mission Director Shalini Pandit. The team held Dr Patel responsible for failing to implement 'Mo Sarkar' initiative.

The Government initiated action against him after some patients alleged in front of the team that they were sent outside for pathological tests required for dialysis despite diagnostic facilities being available in the DHH. The patients also showed bills and reports to the visiting team. Besides, the team received complaints about sub-standard diet being served to patients. While Dr Patel was suspended, Sundargarh Collector Nikhil Pawan Kalyan was served a show-cause notice for dereliction of duty.

However, Dr Patel's suspension did not go down well with Odisha Medical Services Association (OMSA), the State-level body of medicos, which condemned the action.