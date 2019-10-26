GST fraud busted, four arrested

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: In a major breakthrough, the enforcement sleuths of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), Odisha on Friday busted an inter-state racket involved in a large scale GST fraud and arrested four persons.

The accused were arrested for their involvement in fraudulently availing `128 crore and passing bogus input tax credit (ITC) of `138 crore on the strength of fake invoices.

The accused are Rama Chandra Mallick, a partner of Biraja Steel of Jajpur, its lessee Dindayal Agarwal of Rourkela, another partner Aditya Nayak of Rourkela, who is also the director of Anantabhuja Construction and proprietor of Akhandalamani Enterprisers, and Atul Bansal of Rourkela. They have been booked under Sections 132 (1)(c), 132(1)(b) and 132(1)(i) of OGST Act.

Commissioner of Commercial Tax and GST Odisha, Sushil Kumar Lohani said Bansal, the mastermind behind the fraud, along with others had created 20 fictitious firms in the name of housewives, taxi drivers, daily wagers, plumbers and youths to generate fake GST invoices.

“The fraudsters had obtained identity documents from these gullible persons by promising them employment and created dummy firms by using their documents. Later, these firms were used to show purchase of iron and steel goods worth `603 crore and sale of `743 crore without tax payment and passed on bogus ITC worth `138 crore to recipients located in and outside the State,” said Lohani.

To legalise fake transactions, bank accounts were opened in the name of these dummy firms. Huge amount of cash transactions were done through these accounts which are under investigation, the Commissioner said.

During investigation, many of the dummy firms were found to be non-existent. Most of the accused have confessed to the crime during interrogation. Some of them have also admitted that the transactions reflected in their returns were paper transactions without actual receipt and supply of goods, Lohani said.