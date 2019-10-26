Licence non-renewal shadows cracker business  

Home States Odisha

Although they had applied for renewal of licence  20 days back, the administration is yet to pay heed, they added.

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Cracker traders of Berhampur are a worried lot. Even as a day remains for Diwali, the firecracker market at Balunkeswar on the outskirts of the Silk City has been locked down by the district administration for non-renewal of licences of traders. 

This year, the traders procured firecrackers from places such as Sivakasi and Raipur besides, Nalabanta, Ankuspur and Balakrushnapur in Ganjam district. Retailers from several districts, including Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Boudh and Rayagada along with general public buy crackers from the market at a reasonable price. But this year, there has been no business in the market so far. 

Police have registered cases against 40 out of 46 cracker traders in the market for allegedly procuring crackers without renewing their licence and stocking them illegally in the market. 

To avoid any untoward situation, police deployment has been made in the market. “We have seized crackers worth `6 crore since Monday”, said IIC of Gosaninuagaon police station, Sumeet Soren. On the other hand, traders alleged that they are being harassed by district administration and police. 

Traders fear loss

Rourkela: Sale of crackers in Rourkela would begin on Saturday. With administration delaying in granting permission to sell crackers, traders are apprehending heavy loss this year. Crackers can be sold only in three designated secluded areas in the city. Sundargarh ADM, N C Swain, informed that 220 traders were provided temporary licence on Tuesday to sell crackers and those violating fire safety norms will face action. Incessant rains since Wednesday prevented traders from setting up makeshift shops and while some of them tried to open shops on Friday, they were prevented by joint enforcement squad as the makeshift shops were set up too close.

Assistant Fire Officer K K Gouda said the traders have been allowed to sell firecrackers from two large vending points, Sector-13 ground and Birsa Munda ground, and a small vending site at Panposh. He said vendors have been instructed to use tin sheets instead of clothes for the makeshift shops, keep fire fighting equipment ready with them and not sale crackers to children. Sources said vendors at Sector-13 ground also could not start sale from Friday due to technical reasons.

