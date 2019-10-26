Minister visits Laxmisagar PS  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As part of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s 5Ts initiative, Minister of State (MoS), Home Captain Dibya Shankar Mishra, visited Laxmisagar police station in the Capital on Friday. Mishra stressed on effective implementation of the 5Ts - technology, transparency, teamwork, time and transformation - to bring about change in day-to-day policing. He also asked police personnel to continue the crackdown on drug peddlers in the area. In order to make the police station more accessible to visitors, Mishra suggested renovation of the waiting hall-cum-reception desk.

“The Minister asked the police station officials to give emphasis to the complainants, especially women and children, and to show good behaviour,” Laxmisagar IIC Dayanidhi Nayak said.

During Mishra’s visit, officers discussed the shortage of manpower in Laxmisagar police station. “Laxmisagar police station has been sanctioned four sub-inspectors (SIs) and seven assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs) but now there are three SIs and ASIs each,” said Nayak adding that the Minister has assured to look into the matter.

Marking the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had rolled out his Government’s ambitious ‘Mo Sarkar’ programme which finds its roots in the Gandhian philosophy of giving people their voice in governance.