RBI GM found dead in hotel

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: A General Manger of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) allegedly committed suicide at a hotel in Chandikhole within Barachana police limits here on Friday. His body was found hanging from the ceiling fan of his hotel room.

A native of Naraharipur in Jajpur block of the district, Asish Ranjan Samal (52) was working as the GM in Guwahati branch of the RBI in Assam.

Samal had come to his village to meet his mother on October 24. Later, he went to Bhubaneswar to meet his wife and son. While his wife works as a doctor in a private hospital in the Capital City, his son is a Plus Two student.

On the same day, he returned to Chandikhole and checked into the hotel.

On Friday morning, the hotel staff knocked at the door of his room but he did not respond. When Samal did not open the door till late in the day, the hotel staff called the police.

Barachana police reached the hotel, broke open the door and found Samal hanging from the ceiling fan. His body was sent to hospital for postmortem.

The exact reason behind Samal’s death is yet to be ascertained. A police official said investigation will reveal why he took the extreme step.

