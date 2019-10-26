Home States Odisha

Six trucks seized for fake numbers

Commissionerate Police on Friday seized six mini trucks of a private firm here for having same vehicle registration numbers. Police also seized seven other vehicles for verification of documents.

Published: 26th October 2019 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2019 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Commissionerate Police on Friday seized six mini trucks of a private firm here for having same vehicle registration numbers. Police also seized seven other vehicles for verification of documents.
Acting on a tip-off, police conducted a raid at the firm located in Lewis Road area under Lingaraj police limits and found out that of the six vehicles, two each had same registration numbers. 

“On verification, it was also found that of the six seized vehicles, three had fake registration numbers,” Traffic ACP Kishore Panigrahi said.  The raid was conducted under the supervision of Traffic DCP Sagarika Nath.  “We have lodged a complaint in this regard with Lingaraj police for further investigation,” Panigrahi said. Police suspect that the firm might have used mini trucks with same registration numbers to evade road tax. “On the basis of the complaint, a case has been registered and further investigation is on,” Lingaraj IIC Sarat Chandra Patra said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
CJI Ranjan Gogoi and Justice S A Bobde at an event in New Delhi | PTI
What next in Sabarimala? Ball in Chief Justice designate SA Bobde's court
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019
Prakash, a veterinarian of the Hosur forest department, tranquilised the animal at 11.23 pm. | (Photo | EPS)
Killer jumbo Arisiraja's reign of terror ends, tranquilised by TN forest officials
Image used for representation purpose only
Headmaster arrested in Kerala's Ottappalam for verbally abusing teacher

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Simplifying Maharashtra's political mess. Why so much drama, you ask?
Interview: The name's Bond, Ruskin Bond
Gallery
The Supreme Court on Thursday referred the mater of entry of women of all ages into Sabarimala Temple to a bigger bench of seven judges. CJI Ranajn Gogoi stated that restrictions on women in religious places was not limited to Sabarimala and was prevalent
SC refers Sabarimala verdict to seven-judge bench, here is what you need to know!
Jawahar Lal Nehru was born on 14th November 1889 which is celebrated as Children day because of his love for children.
Happy Children's Day! On Pandit Nehru's 130th birth anniversary, here are some interesting facts about him
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp