Students’ initiative to boost lamp sales

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Unlike previous years when Chinese lights caused a slowdown in sale of clay lamps, the trend is witnessing a change this year.

Despite rains in Sambalpur, potters selling earthen lamps are doing brisk business with people preferring them to electric lights and battery powered ‘diyas’.

A part of the credit for this goes to the students community here. The hashtag “#PottersKiDiwali” that is trending on social media urging people to buy eco-friendly and handcrafted earthen lamps this Diwali caught the attention of students here.

A student of GM University, Subrat Amat who was influenced by the television ad on “#PottersKiDiwali” started a drive on urging people to buy clay lamps last week. He put up posters across the town on the importance of clay lamps in the Festival of Lights and the need to support potters while encouraging other students to purchase these lamps. “I visited the pottery markets in the town and interacted with the potters who told me about the various problems they face including rising price of raw materials and bargaining by customers”, said Amat, who roped in many of his friends in the college and acquaintances to buy clay lamps.

A potter Sukanti Kumbhar who is selling clay lamps along with her grandson in Golebazaar market said, sale of ‘diyas’ continues till 9 pm every day despite rains. “Also, people are not bargaining much this year”, she said.

On the other hand, rains have dampened cracker sales in the town. With just a day to go for Diwali, traders are unhappy over poor sale of crackers.

Rainfall over the last three days has stopped people from coming to the PHED Ground in the city where the cracker market has been set up. Vendors said after rains, the market is slushy which is why not many are interested in coming to buy crackers.

While 100 vendors had taken permission for opening stalls in the PHED Ground, 40 have already closed their outlets due to rain and lack of business.