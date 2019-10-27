Home States Odisha

Cops in Western Odisha visit complainants to get feedback

DIG (Northern Range) Himansu Lal also visited complainants with district level senior police officials in Jharsuguda district.

Published: 27th October 2019 12:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2019 12:13 PM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime

Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: With Odisha Government aiming at people-centric governance with ‘Mo Sarkar’, police of five Western Odisha districts on Saturday visited complainants at their doorsteps to collect feedback on their experience in police stations. The initiative was carried out in  Sambalpur, Bargarh, Sonepur, Balangir and Bargarh districts.

DIG (Northern Range) Himansu Lal also visited complainants with district level senior police officials in Jharsuguda district. He said the objective of the programme is to reach out to people. Under the Government initiative, police officers are expected to treat people with dignity whenever they visit police stations, and their complaints need to be dealt in a professional, ethical and humane manner.

“Our focus is to get feedback from the complainants on the service and response that they receive at the police station. We interacted with public to know the conduct of cops in the police stations”, he said.  During his visit to people’s houses in Jharsuguda, complainants expressed satisfaction about police behaviour.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mo Sarkar Western Odisha Odisha Police Odisha police feedback
India Matters
CJI Ranjan Gogoi and Justice S A Bobde at an event in New Delhi | PTI
What next in Sabarimala? Ball in Chief Justice designate SA Bobde's court
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019
Prakash, a veterinarian of the Hosur forest department, tranquilised the animal at 11.23 pm. | (Photo | EPS)
Killer jumbo Arisiraja's reign of terror ends, tranquilised by TN forest officials
Image used for representation purpose only
Headmaster arrested in Kerala's Ottappalam for verbally abusing teacher

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Simplifying Maharashtra's political mess. Why so much drama, you ask?
Interview: The name's Bond, Ruskin Bond
Gallery
The Supreme Court on Thursday referred the mater of entry of women of all ages into Sabarimala Temple to a bigger bench of seven judges. CJI Ranajn Gogoi stated that restrictions on women in religious places was not limited to Sabarimala and was prevalent
SC refers Sabarimala verdict to seven-judge bench, here is what you need to know!
Jawahar Lal Nehru was born on 14th November 1889 which is celebrated as Children day because of his love for children.
Happy Children's Day! On Pandit Nehru's 130th birth anniversary, here are some interesting facts about him
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp