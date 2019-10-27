Cops in Western Odisha visit complainants to get feedback

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: With Odisha Government aiming at people-centric governance with ‘Mo Sarkar’, police of five Western Odisha districts on Saturday visited complainants at their doorsteps to collect feedback on their experience in police stations. The initiative was carried out in Sambalpur, Bargarh, Sonepur, Balangir and Bargarh districts.

DIG (Northern Range) Himansu Lal also visited complainants with district level senior police officials in Jharsuguda district. He said the objective of the programme is to reach out to people. Under the Government initiative, police officers are expected to treat people with dignity whenever they visit police stations, and their complaints need to be dealt in a professional, ethical and humane manner.

“Our focus is to get feedback from the complainants on the service and response that they receive at the police station. We interacted with public to know the conduct of cops in the police stations”, he said. During his visit to people’s houses in Jharsuguda, complainants expressed satisfaction about police behaviour.