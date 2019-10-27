NGT diretcs Odisha government to stop quarrying in Kuldiha sanctuary eco-zone

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed Odisha Government to stop operation of stone quarries in the eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) of Kuldiha wildlife sanctuary and the area adjacent to the traditional Similipal-Hadgarh-Kuldiha inter-district elephant corridor.

A two-member NGT bench headed by Justice SP Wangdi has asked the Government to take immediate steps to bring the entire elephant corridor within the ambit of the ESZ and prevent quarrying of stone as it could be deleterious to the environment.

Of the 97 stone quarries operational in Similipal-Hadgarh-Kuldiha elephant corridor, 11 have spread their activities into the ESZ. The stone mining lease was given in 2017 and quarrying started in March 2018. Rural Organisation for Social Empowerment (ROSE) had moved the NGT protesting the Government’s decision to lease out the stone quarries that fall in the protected area of the eco-sensitive zone in Kuldiha wildlife sanctuary. The ESZ was notified by the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change in 2017.

The stone quarries not only posed threat to the ecology of the locality but also the elephant corridor as these are operational in the catchment areas of a perennial natural water source.

Acting on the petition, the green panel had earlier directed Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) to inspect the area and submit a report after taking appropriate action in accordance with law to prohibit such quarrying activities. The PCCF was also asked to assess environmental damage as well as cost of remediation and restoration.

After considering the PCCF report, the NGT observed that though the 97 quarries form a cluster, no environment management plan was submitted by the revenue officials.

As per the recommendation of the Standing Committee of the National Board for Wildlife (SC-NBWL), a comprehensive wildlife management plan to mitigate the impact of quarrying and transportation was approved by the State Government with a financial outlay of `6.77 crore to be spent over a period of 10 years. It had also proposed for taking up bald hill plantation over 200 hectare (ha) at an estimated cost of `4.08 crore.

“Though `6.77 crore was to be allocated from environment cost to be released from all quarries rationally in proportion to the quantity of production, the payment of the environment cost towards implementation of the wildlife management plan is yet to be made by the revenue authorities,” the panel observed.

The NGT has also directed the Mining and Revenue departments to jointly assess the damage and penalise the quarries those have made ingress into the ESZ.

In order to avoid any further ingress within the limit of the ESZ, the authorities have been asked to go for mapping of all 97 quarries through differential global positioning system.

Threat to environment