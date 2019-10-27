No reservation in jobs for person with temporary disabilities: Odisha government

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha government has decided not to give reservation in jobs to Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) of temporary nature as the percentage of their disability is subject to change.

The Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (SSEPD) department believes that the disability of PwDs with temporary nature is likely to progress or regress and once it is reduced to below 40 per cent (pc), they will be out of the definition of persons with benchmark disability.

As per the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPwD) Act, 2016, a PwD with less than benchmark disability is ineligible for any kind of reservation in jobs. Benchmark disability refers to having at least 40 pc disability of any type recognised under the RPwD Act.

The Act recognises 21 types of disabilities and to be in the category of having benchmark disability, a person has to have at least 40 pc disability as mentioned on his/her disability certificate. The SSEPD has intimated all departments regarding the status of persons with benchmark disabilities holding temporary disability certificate and their rights to reservation in employment.

The decision has been taken after the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities clarified that it may not be appropriate to give reservation in job to persons with benchmark disability of temporary nature because if their percentage of disability reduces below 40 pc, they will be out of the definition of person with benchmark disability.

In a communication to all the departments and Collectors, SSEPD Secretary Bhaskar Jyoti Sharma said with the views of the Ministry, it is now clarified that provision of reservation in employment cannot be extended to persons with benchmark disabilities holding temporary disability certificates.

He has, however, intimated that such persons with temporary disability may be given other benefits meant for PwDs as long as their disability is not less than 40 per cent.

In 2017, Odisha had increased reservation in Government jobs for physically challenged persons from three to four per cent. Of the four per cent reservation for physically challenged persons, one per cent was reserved for women.

The State Government has also launched several welfare measures for physically challenged persons including reservation in seats in educational institutions, provision of financial assistance and establishment of special schools for them.