Home States Odisha

Odisha government seeks rain damage report from districts by November 4

The government has asked the collectors to release financial aid immediately for clothing and utensils to the people whose houses have been completely damaged.

Published: 27th October 2019 10:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2019 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

Heavy rainfall that battered parts of state during this period affected around 12 lakh people of which around 11.36 lakh were from Jagatsinghpur district alone

Heavy rainfall that battered parts of state during this period affected around 12 lakh people of which around 11.36 lakh were from Jagatsinghpur district alone

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With incessant rain triggered by a well-marked low pressure wreaking havoc in parts of Odisha for three days, Special Relief Commissioner PK Jena on Saturday asked collectors of the affected districts to carry out assessment of the damage and furnish the reports by November 4.

Jena asked collectors to form squads involving officials of departments concerned for assessment of damage to houses, crops and livestock due to heavy rain from October 23 to 25 and enumeration of eligible beneficiaries.

As per State Government order, crop loss assessment must be carried out by joint teams consisting of revenue, agriculture and horticulture officials. Farmers sustaining crop damage above 33 per cent will be able to claim for assistance. The supervising officers will conduct test checks to assess the correctness of the assessments.

The Government has asked the collectors to release financial aid immediately for clothing and utensils to the people whose houses have been completely damaged. The aid will be provided in addition to the prescribed house building assistance.

With five people in Puri, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore and Kendrapara districts killed due to wall collapse during heavy rains, the Government has also asked the district administrations to provide ex gratia to the families or next of kin of the deceased persons from the available funds.

Since the damage due to the rains is limited, the Collectors have been advised to distribute assistance to eligible beneficiaries from the available funds without waiting for allotment from the Office of the SRC.

As the disbursement of financial assistance will be done through direct bank transfer (DBT), the Collectors and field officials of departments concerned have been asked to ensure that the account details of eligible beneficiaries are collected and provided at the time of furnishing the damage assessment report.

Notably, heavy rainfall that battered parts of state during this period affected around 12 lakh people of which around 11.36 lakh were from Jagatsinghpur district alone. Officials said 13 districts recorded average rainfall of 100 mm and above.

Relief measures

  • Collectors told to form squads to assess damage to houses, crops and livestock
  • Distribute assistance to eligible beneficiaries from the available funds
  • Farmers sustaining crop damage above 33 per cent to claim for assistance
  • 5 people killed due to house collapse
  • 12 lakh people affected by the continuous rain
  • 13 dists recorded average rainfall of 100 mm and above
Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PK Jena Odisha rain damage report Odisha government Odisha heavy rains
India Matters
CJI Ranjan Gogoi and Justice S A Bobde at an event in New Delhi | PTI
What next in Sabarimala? Ball in Chief Justice designate SA Bobde's court
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019
Prakash, a veterinarian of the Hosur forest department, tranquilised the animal at 11.23 pm. | (Photo | EPS)
Killer jumbo Arisiraja's reign of terror ends, tranquilised by TN forest officials
Image used for representation purpose only
Headmaster arrested in Kerala's Ottappalam for verbally abusing teacher

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Simplifying Maharashtra's political mess. Why so much drama, you ask?
Interview: The name's Bond, Ruskin Bond
Gallery
The Supreme Court on Thursday referred the mater of entry of women of all ages into Sabarimala Temple to a bigger bench of seven judges. CJI Ranajn Gogoi stated that restrictions on women in religious places was not limited to Sabarimala and was prevalent
SC refers Sabarimala verdict to seven-judge bench, here is what you need to know!
Jawahar Lal Nehru was born on 14th November 1889 which is celebrated as Children day because of his love for children.
Happy Children's Day! On Pandit Nehru's 130th birth anniversary, here are some interesting facts about him
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp