Protest over doctor’s ‘illegal’ suspension in Odisha's Bargarh

Dr Bhima Sahu was suspended after more than 50 women, who had come to the DHH for family planning operation on Wednesday, returned without surgery though they were administered anaesthesia.

Published: 27th October 2019 11:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2019 11:30 AM   |  A+A-

Protest

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BARGARH: Doctors of District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) in Bargarh on Saturday came to duty wearing badges reading ‘Please Suspend Me’ protesting the suspension of the senior consultant in surgery department of the hospital, Dr Bhima Sahu.

Dr Sahu was suspended on Friday evening following an incident where more than 50 women, who had come to the DHH for family planning operation on Wednesday, returned without operation though they were allegedly administered anaesthesia. The agitating doctors alleged that Dr Sahu was suspended without proper inquiry.

On October 23, a sterilisation camp was organised at the DHH and Sahu was assigned additional charge of Additional District Public Health Officer (Family Welfare) on the day. The standard operating procedure was followed and there was no discrepancy during the camp, he said. However, although 15 women were supposed to come from Barpali for the operation, as many as 53 turned up on the day.

Dr Sahu refuted the allegation that an ANM administered anaesthesia to the women and clarified that it was done by anaesthetist.  It was also alleged that the ANM had also administered 0.5 ml Pentazocine injection, which is a sedative and analgesic.

Sources said she did so without consulting any doctor apprehending that her cases would be returned if she did not administer the injection. As the mistake was committed at the lower level, the doctor denied committing any neglect in duty.

Bargarh secretary of Odisha Medical Services Association (OMSA), Dr Abdut Pradhan, said Dr Sahu was placed under suspension abruptly without proper investigation. On the other hand, Bargarh CDMO Puspansu Sahu said the decision to suspend the doctor was taken at Government level.

TAGS
Bargarh District Headquarters Hospital Odisha Medical Services Association Odisha doctor suspended
