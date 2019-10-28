Home States Odisha

Criminal held in Odisha's Berhampur after exchange of gunfire with cops

The accused, P Siba Shankar Dora, sustained injuries, along with two other police constables, during the encounter at Charimaili Chhaka.

Published: 28th October 2019 01:38 PM

Handcuffs, arrest

For representational purposes

By PTI

BERHAMPUR: A 32-year-old man, allegedly involved in a series of criminal activities including attempt to murder, has been arrested here following an exchange of gunfire with police, an officer said.

The accused, P Siba Shankar Dora, sustained injuries, along with two other police constables, during the encounter at Charimaili Chhaka in Aska police station area on Sunday night, Inspector In-Charge PK Sahoo said.

"Dora, who sustained gunshot injuries on his left knee, was currently undergoing treatment at MKCG Medical College and Hospital here. The two contables were treated for their injuries at a local hospital and discharged, "Sahoo said. , he stated.

The accused was on a bike with one of his accomplices when they were chased by police, leading to the exchange of fire, the officer explained, adding that a pistol and two cartridges have been seized from his possession.

However, his accomplice had fled the spot. According to police sources, Dora had allegedly fired at a 30-year-old man in the area and injured him, hours before his arrest.

Odisha Police Odisha criminal arrest Odisha police gunfire
Comments

