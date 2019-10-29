Home States Odisha

3 killed, 2 hurt in mishaps

Three persons were killed and two injured in separate road accidents in the city in the last 24 hours. 

Published: 29th October 2019 07:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2019 07:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Three persons were killed and two injured in separate road accidents in the city in the last 24 hours. On Monday, two persons died after being hit by an unidentified vehicle on the flyover near Vani Vihar. The deceased are Jitendra Pradhan (24) of Fategarh in Nayagarh district and Sudhir Kumar Bhoi (30) of Nemala in Cuttack district.

According to police, Pradhan’s birthday was on October 28 as per the Aadhaar card recovered from his possession. Pradhan’s wife said he had gone to Cuttack to pick up his friend Bhoi. The duo worked as electricians in the Capital. While Pradhan was rushed to Capital Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, Bhoi was taken to SCBMCH, Cuttack where he succumbed. 

Pradhan’s father, Sanatan Pradhan, later lodged a complaint with Saheed Nagar police in this regard. On the basis of the complaint, a case has been registered and further investigation is on, said police. 
Similarly, a man identified as Siba Prasad Das (45) of Baramunda was killed after being hit by an unidentified vehicle near Khandagiri police station late on Sunday night. A case has been registered.
In another accident, driver a heavy vehicle sustained injuries after colliding with the rear side of a truck in Aiginia on Monday. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
CJI Ranjan Gogoi and Justice S A Bobde at an event in New Delhi | PTI
What next in Sabarimala? Ball in Chief Justice designate SA Bobde's court
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019
Prakash, a veterinarian of the Hosur forest department, tranquilised the animal at 11.23 pm. | (Photo | EPS)
Killer jumbo Arisiraja's reign of terror ends, tranquilised by TN forest officials
Image used for representation purpose only
Headmaster arrested in Kerala's Ottappalam for verbally abusing teacher

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Simplifying Maharashtra's political mess. Why so much drama, you ask?
Interview: The name's Bond, Ruskin Bond
Gallery
The Supreme Court on Thursday referred the mater of entry of women of all ages into Sabarimala Temple to a bigger bench of seven judges. CJI Ranajn Gogoi stated that restrictions on women in religious places was not limited to Sabarimala and was prevalent
SC refers Sabarimala verdict to seven-judge bench, here is what you need to know!
Jawahar Lal Nehru was born on 14th November 1889 which is celebrated as Children day because of his love for children.
Happy Children's Day! On Pandit Nehru's 130th birth anniversary, here are some interesting facts about him
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp