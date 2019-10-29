Home States Odisha

80 pindis reduced to ashes at Golebazaar

It took 18 fire fighters two hours to bring the blaze under control 
 

Published: 29th October 2019 07:19 AM

A vendor looks at the burnt remains in a pindi at Golebazaar on Monday I Express

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR:  A massive fire broke out in Golebazaar, Sambalpur’s oldest organised daily market, on the wee hours of Monday engulfing at least 80 pindis and causing extensive loss to vendors.The fire broke out between 1.30 am and 1.45 am on Monday and engulfed a major portion of the market. While the exact reason behind it is not ascertained yet, it is suspected that clay lamps lit by vendors on the occasion of Diwali triggered the devastation. Fire fighters found some lamps burning inside the market when they entered it which led them to believe it. Such was the intensity of the mishap that it took the fire fighters two hours to bring the flames under control. No casualty or injury has been reported.

Assistant Fire Officer, Jitendra Kumar Das said they got information about the mishap at 1.55 am and a fire tender was rushed to the spot immediately. With help of locals, lock of the main gate of the market was broken and fire fighters began dousing the flames immediately. Subsequently, two more fire tenders were engaged to control the fire. Altogether, 18 fire fighters were deployed to control the fire, he said.

From preliminary assessment, the loss of property is pegged at `3.5 lakh. There are 391 outlets including 211 pindis and 180 shops in the Golebazar daily market which is maintained by the Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC).A vegetable vendor, Kailash Nath Gupta said his pindi was completely destroyed. Apart from vegetables, 40 bags of tamarind he had stocked were damaged in the fire apart from weighing machines.

This is the fifth fire mishap in the Golebazar market with similar incidents being reported in the year 1993, 1999, 2005 and last in 2017.Deputy Commissioner of SMC, Debendra Nanda said, the Revenue Department will also assess the loss and a report will be submitted to the State Government. Since, compensation was given to the vendors from Chief Minister’s Relief Fund when the fire broke out in the market in 2017, Government will also compensate affected vendors this time, he said, adding that an inquiry will be conducted to find out exact reason behind the incident.    

Two killed while making crackers
Berhampur: Two persons were killed when crackers exploded in Shyamsundarpur village under Khallikote police limits on Sunday. Sarada Das and Madhaba Das had received orders to prepare some special crackers and during preparation, some crackers exploded critically injuring the duo. They were first admitted to Khallikote Hospital from where they were shifted to MKCG MCH. However, doctors at the MCH declared Sarada dead and referred Madhaba to SCB MCH in Cuttack. He died while being shifted. Police investigation is on.

Comments

