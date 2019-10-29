Criminal arrested

By Express News Service

ASKA/BERHAMPUR: A criminal who shot at a person during a gambling session in Pandiapathara village, was nabbed by police following an exchange of fire in Aska on Sunday night. He has been identified as P Siba Shankar Dora alias Tingiri of the same village. During gambling, a heated exchange took place between Tingiri and another villager Balaram Sethi. In a fit of rage, Tingiri shot at Balaram and fled the spot with one of his accomplices on a motorcycle.

Balaram who received a bullet in his leg was admitted to Aska Government Hospital and later shifted to MKCG MCH where he is under treatment. Police intercepted the duo at Charmaili Chowk, four km away from the village. Seeing the police, the criminal shot at them injuring two constables. Police retaliated and Tingiri suffered a bullet injury in his left leg.

While he fell on the road, his accomplice fled the spot. Police arrested Tingiri and along with the two constables, admitted him to Aska Government Hospital. The constables were discharged after preliminary treatment and Tingiri was shifted to MKCH MCH. A mouser, two live cartridges and the motorcycle which was without a number plate has been seized from him. Tingiri was wanted in three criminal cases.