Panic over blasts for illegal quarrying  

BHAWANIPATNA: Explosions for quarrying in Landimundi hill left villagers of Mutelguda, Kasibahal and Bhursiguda under Jaipatna tehsil panicked on Saturday. While illegal quarrying has been going on in the hills for the last two years, intensity of Saturday’s explosions was so high that the locals mistook it as earthquake.Abhimanyu Pal of Kasibahal village said some houses in his neighbourhood developed cracks under the impact of the blasts. “They were so severe that our houses shook,” he added. The stone mafia used compressor machines for deep drilling in the hill and high-intensity explosives for blasting.

Protesting illegal blasting of stones, locals gheraoed the hill on Sunday morning and laid seize to the compressor machines and other materials used for blasting stones.They alleged that stone mafia are blasting the hill without obtaining permission from the Government and supplying stones to crushers nearby. Although complaints have been lodged by villagers in the tehsildar office, there has been no response yet.

Tehsildar of Jaipatna Tukunu Putta reached the Landimundi hill and inspected the blast site. The villagers met him and demanded action against the mafia involved in stone quarrying. Putta said no lease has been granted to anyone for mining the hill. “The blasts have caused damage to private property and we will inquire into the matter,” he said.