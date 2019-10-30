Firewood crisis at SMC crematorium

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Locals blocked the Mahatma Gandhi Marg near the crematorium at Rajghat here after failing to get firewood for cremation. The crematorium is run by Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC).

According to sources, on Tuesday morning, body of one Debendra Taria of Badabazar area was brought to Rajghat for cremation. However, the family members found that the staff at the Rajghat were not able to provide firewood for cremation. Though a relative of Taria tried to arrange firewood from the OFDC depot from where SMC usually procures it, he was denied at the depot. In the meantime, another body of one Jeebardhan Swain was brought to the crematorium and the Rajghat staff were again helpless in providing firewood. Disgruntled over scarcity of firewood at Raj Ghat, the family members of the deceased and locals staged protest and blocked the adjoining road near the crematorium.

The agitation was withdrawn after district administration officials rushed to the spot and arranged firewood for cremation of the bodies.Commissioner of SMC, Lingaraj Panda, clarified that there was around eight quintal of firewood at Rajghat when the bodies arrived for cremation but they could not be provided as they were wet.

“SMC is maintaining standing stock of 12 quintal of firewood at the Rajghat. Since the tractor, which carries firewood from the OFDC depot is out of order, we had to collect firewood in two other vehicles due to which it could not reach the crematorium on time,” he added.