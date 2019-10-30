Locals gherao CHC over death of ward member

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Death of a ward member allegedly due to medical negligence led to tension at Community Health Centre (CHC) in Erasama on Tuesday.Irate locals gheraoed the CHC and blocked the road at Erasama bazaar following the incident. The ward member, Susant Kumar Swain, a resident of Tantia within Erasama police limits, was going to a nearby market when he was hit by a motorcycle. He was rushed to the CHC by locals after the mishap where he died.

Family members alleged that Susant was not administered oxygen at the health centre as a result of which he could not be shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack. They further alleged that owing to shortage of doctors, Susant could not get proper treatment at the facility. The CHC is plagued by issues like shortage of doctors and inadequate infrastructure. Against the sanctioned strength of five, the facility has only two doctors. Besides, the CHC does not have ventilator or oxygen required for critically ill patients. Irked over Susant’s death, his family members demanded action against the doctors and hospital staff along with adequate compensation.

Sarpanch of Baleipur panchayat Murlidhar Mallick said Susant was alive when he was admitted to the CHC. “He could have been saved had the doctors attended to him on time. Negligence by doctors and unavailability of oxygen resulted in his death,” he alleged.The blockade was called off in the evening following assurances by Erasama BDO Kailash Chandra Behera and Medical Officer, Erasama CHC Amiya Chandra Swain.