Home States Odisha

Missing minor girls rescued from Bengaluru, Chennai

Earlier, father of one of the girls had said that he approached the short stay home management to allow his daughter to go with him for Nuakhai festival on September 3

Published: 30th October 2019 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2019 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: The two minor girls who had mysteriously gone missing from a shelter home in Bhawanipatna town since September 24, were rescued by local police from Bengaluru and Chennai. The girls, aged around 15 years, were victims of sexual abuse and had been sent to the short stay home run by an NGO Nehru Seva Sangh.

The incident had come to public notice on October 10 after their parents approached the District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) and Child Welfare Committee and demanded that the girls be immediately traced and restored to them. During investigation, police traced the girls in an area on the outskirts of Bengaluru and Thirupur near Chennai. They were employed in a brick kiln and a tailoring unit  by Purna Chandra Chatria of Tentulikhunti village under Jaipatna police limits. Chatria was arrested.

Informing this to mediapersons on Tuesday, Kalahandi SP B Gangadhar said Chatria had motivated the girls to escape from the shelter home. He employed one girl in the brick kiln near Bengaluru where he is working and engaged the other in a tailoring unit at Thirupur. “The girls managed to escape due to security lapses in the shelter home which had no security guard or CCTVs”, the SP said.

Earlier, father of one of the girls had said that he approached the short stay home management to allow his daughter to go with him for Nuakhai festival on September 3. However, his request was turned down. While one of the girls was admitted in the shelter home on January 25 this year, the other was taken in on August 5. They  are residents of two different villages within Jaipatna police limits.

THE CRIME DIARY
The 2 minor girls were victims of sexual abuse and had been sent to the short stay home run by an NGO Nehru Seva Sangh
They went missing on September 24
A youth of Tentulikhunti village had motivated the girls to escape from the shelter home
He employed one girl in a brick kiln near Bengaluru where he worked and engaged the other in a tailoring unit at Thirupur, Tamil Nadu

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
CJI Ranjan Gogoi and Justice S A Bobde at an event in New Delhi | PTI
What next in Sabarimala? Ball in Chief Justice designate SA Bobde's court
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019
Prakash, a veterinarian of the Hosur forest department, tranquilised the animal at 11.23 pm. | (Photo | EPS)
Killer jumbo Arisiraja's reign of terror ends, tranquilised by TN forest officials
Image used for representation purpose only
Headmaster arrested in Kerala's Ottappalam for verbally abusing teacher

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Simplifying Maharashtra's political mess. Why so much drama, you ask?
Interview: The name's Bond, Ruskin Bond
Gallery
The Supreme Court on Thursday referred the mater of entry of women of all ages into Sabarimala Temple to a bigger bench of seven judges. CJI Ranajn Gogoi stated that restrictions on women in religious places was not limited to Sabarimala and was prevalent
SC refers Sabarimala verdict to seven-judge bench, here is what you need to know!
Jawahar Lal Nehru was born on 14th November 1889 which is celebrated as Children day because of his love for children.
Happy Children's Day! On Pandit Nehru's 130th birth anniversary, here are some interesting facts about him
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp