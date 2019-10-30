‘Mo Sarkar’ officials announce more beds for Angul DHH

By Express News Service

DEOGARH/ANGUL: The District Headquarters Hospitals (DHHs) in Deogarh and Angul came under the radar of ‘Mo Sarkar’ team on Tuesday.Transformation and Initiatives (5T) Secretary V K Pandian visited the DHHs to take stock of healthcare facilities in the districts to check implementation of 5Ts under the ‘Mo Sarkar’ initiative.

Accompanied by Principal Secretary of Finance Ashok Meena and National Health Mission (NHM) Director Shalini Pandit, he interacted with attendants and patients admitted to different wards to get feedback on the healthcare being provided at both the hospitals.In Angul, Pandian said the bed strength of DHH will be increased from 192 to 300.

Though the patients at Deogarh DHH expressed satisfaction at the services being provided in the hospital, they said healthcare can be improved. The team held a meeting with the DHH doctors and staff and discussed issues being faced by them. At present, the Deogarh DHH has a capacity to accommodate 60 patients. Although proposal for a new 200-bed district hospital was cleared a year back, construction is yet to begin.

Deogarh Collector Sudhansu Mohan Samal said the 5T Secretary has sought a report on discrepancies that he found in the hospital, including requirement of staff. Later in the day, Pandian visited Deogarh Model College which became operational three years back. He interacted with students to know about the facilities being provided to them in the college.

During his surprise visit to Angul DHH, Pandian went round the casualty, OPD, maternity and child ward and dialysis unit and enquired about the behaviour of doctors, availability of free medicines and other facilities. The hospital staff urged Pandian to provide more doctors and dialysis machines for the facility.

Collector Manoj Mohanty and CDMO Amarendra Mohanty were present.