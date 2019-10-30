Home States Odisha

‘Mo Sarkar’ officials announce more beds for Angul DHH

The District Headquarters Hospitals (DHHs) in Deogarh and Angul came under the radar of ‘Mo Sarkar’ team on Tuesday.

Published: 30th October 2019 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2019 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

IAS officers Shalini Pandit, VK Pandian and Ashok Meena in Deogarh DHH

By Express News Service

DEOGARH/ANGUL: The District Headquarters Hospitals (DHHs) in Deogarh and Angul came under the radar of ‘Mo Sarkar’ team on Tuesday.Transformation and Initiatives (5T) Secretary V K Pandian visited the DHHs to take stock of healthcare facilities in the districts to check implementation of 5Ts under the ‘Mo Sarkar’ initiative.

Accompanied by Principal Secretary of Finance Ashok Meena and National Health Mission (NHM) Director Shalini Pandit, he interacted with attendants and patients admitted to different wards to get feedback on the healthcare being provided at both the hospitals.In Angul, Pandian said the bed strength of DHH will be increased from 192 to 300.

Though the patients at Deogarh DHH expressed satisfaction at the services being provided in the hospital, they said healthcare can be improved. The team held a meeting with the DHH doctors and staff and discussed issues being faced by them. At present, the Deogarh DHH has a capacity to accommodate 60 patients. Although proposal for a new 200-bed district hospital was cleared a year back, construction is yet to begin.

Deogarh Collector Sudhansu Mohan Samal said the 5T Secretary has sought a report on discrepancies that he found in the hospital, including requirement of staff. Later in the day, Pandian visited Deogarh Model College which became operational three years back. He interacted with students to know about the facilities being provided to them in the college.

During his surprise visit to Angul DHH, Pandian went round the casualty, OPD, maternity and child ward and dialysis unit and enquired about the behaviour of doctors, availability of free medicines and other facilities. The hospital staff urged Pandian  to provide more doctors and dialysis machines for the facility.
Collector Manoj Mohanty and CDMO Amarendra Mohanty were present.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
CJI Ranjan Gogoi and Justice S A Bobde at an event in New Delhi | PTI
What next in Sabarimala? Ball in Chief Justice designate SA Bobde's court
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019
Prakash, a veterinarian of the Hosur forest department, tranquilised the animal at 11.23 pm. | (Photo | EPS)
Killer jumbo Arisiraja's reign of terror ends, tranquilised by TN forest officials
Image used for representation purpose only
Headmaster arrested in Kerala's Ottappalam for verbally abusing teacher

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Simplifying Maharashtra's political mess. Why so much drama, you ask?
Interview: The name's Bond, Ruskin Bond
Gallery
The Supreme Court on Thursday referred the mater of entry of women of all ages into Sabarimala Temple to a bigger bench of seven judges. CJI Ranajn Gogoi stated that restrictions on women in religious places was not limited to Sabarimala and was prevalent
SC refers Sabarimala verdict to seven-judge bench, here is what you need to know!
Jawahar Lal Nehru was born on 14th November 1889 which is celebrated as Children day because of his love for children.
Happy Children's Day! On Pandit Nehru's 130th birth anniversary, here are some interesting facts about him
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp