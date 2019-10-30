Odisha government to release second KALIA installment in November

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government will release the second installment under Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (KALIA) scheme to beneficiaries in November.

“The verification of beneficiaries which started in August is nearing completion and all eligible beneficiaries will get the cash transfers in November,” said Principal Secretary, Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment Saurabh Garg after a meeting with Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy. Garg, however, did not reveal the details about the number of beneficiaries identified during the verification process.

In the first phase, the State Government has extended financial assistance of `5,000 each to over 51.05 lakh farmers. It has targeted to cover another 23.94 lakh farmers in the current financial year taking the total beneficiaries to 75 lakh.

In September, Agriculture Minister Arun Sahu admitted that around 3.41 lakh ineligible beneficiaries have availed the KALIA assistance.