Home States Odisha

Rules for pvt hospitals for accident victims

The DMET will release a formal permission letter to go ahead with the treatment either by e-mail or any electronic medium.

Published: 30th October 2019 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2019 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Government has prescribed a set of guidelines for private hospitals having trauma care facilities of level-1 standard to provide free treatment to victims of road accidents in the first 48 hours.

As per the guidelines, patients suffering from trauma due to road accidents and picked up by any private/public ambulances or Good Samaritans will be taken to the nearest trauma care centre.

If the trauma care centre is a private one, the hospital will start immediate appropriate treatment (stabilisation, emergency medical or surgical management including intensive care) and intimate the Director of Medical Education and Training (DMET) about the arrival of the patient describing briefly about the time of admission, nature of injury and condition besides the approximate estimate of expenditure that may occur during 48 hours.

The DMET will release a formal permission letter to go ahead with the treatment either by e-mail or any electronic medium. The private hospitals will submit the claim along with supporting documents, including a declaration that no money has been collected from the patient during the 48 hours of treatment, for reimbursement of treatment cost. The expenses will be provided from the Road Safety Fund.

In case the treatment has started in one private hospital and the patient is transferred to another hospital, then the 48-hour period will be calculated from the time of admission in the first hospital.If the patient is treated initially in a Government hospital and then referred to a private one, then the treatment time will be calculated from the time of admission in the latter.

The guidelines stated that the patient has to bear the cost of treatment beyond the first 48 hours.
Free treatment will be available in Ashwini Hospital at Cuttack and Apollo and AMRI Hospitals in the Capital City on a pilot basis for six months to assess the annual financial implication and take a decision for further continuance of the scheme in trauma care centre in the State.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
CJI Ranjan Gogoi and Justice S A Bobde at an event in New Delhi | PTI
What next in Sabarimala? Ball in Chief Justice designate SA Bobde's court
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019
Prakash, a veterinarian of the Hosur forest department, tranquilised the animal at 11.23 pm. | (Photo | EPS)
Killer jumbo Arisiraja's reign of terror ends, tranquilised by TN forest officials
Image used for representation purpose only
Headmaster arrested in Kerala's Ottappalam for verbally abusing teacher

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Simplifying Maharashtra's political mess. Why so much drama, you ask?
Interview: The name's Bond, Ruskin Bond
Gallery
The Supreme Court on Thursday referred the mater of entry of women of all ages into Sabarimala Temple to a bigger bench of seven judges. CJI Ranajn Gogoi stated that restrictions on women in religious places was not limited to Sabarimala and was prevalent
SC refers Sabarimala verdict to seven-judge bench, here is what you need to know!
Jawahar Lal Nehru was born on 14th November 1889 which is celebrated as Children day because of his love for children.
Happy Children's Day! On Pandit Nehru's 130th birth anniversary, here are some interesting facts about him
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp