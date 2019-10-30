Special train for Chhat Puja

BHUBANESWAR: East Coast Railway (ECoR) has introduced a special train between Puri and Hatia in view of heavy rush for Chhat Puja.The train will leave from Puri at 1.30 pm on Wednesday towards Hatia via Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Angul, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda and Rourkela.In the return direction, the train will leave Hatia at 9 am on Thursday. The special train will have one AC-2 tier, three AC-3 tiers, 10 sleeper class coaches and four second class coaches.This apart, Puri-Patna-Puri Special Train and Puri-Bhagalpur-Puri Special Train have also been introduced to tackle rush of passengers during the festival.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
What pushed Vodafone Idea, Airtel into biggest losses since inception?
Congress MLA gesticulates students that alcohol ruined kingdoms like that of Prithviraj Chauhan's
Not shifting away from Act East Policy: Jaishankar
Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar denied helicopter to attend college programme in Murshidabad
Four-year-old boy dies after falling into hot sambar, school authorities booked for negligence