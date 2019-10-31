Complainant arrested for faking robbery

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Police on Wednesday arrested Santosh Kumar Raj, marketing manager of Vimal Pan Masala (VPM) company, for faking a robbery of `18 lakh on Tuesday.

Cuttack SP (Rural) Radha Binod Panigrahi said accused Santosh (29) of Harekrishnapur in Dhenkanal had alleged that he was returning to office in Bhubaneswar after collecting money from wholesalers and dealers at about 10.30 am when four miscreants followed him on two motorcycles, waylaid him near Radhakishorepur overbridge under Khuntuni police limits and snatched away the cash bag at gunpoint.

Acting on the information, police officials, including the SP, rushed to the spot and swung into action by forming a special squad headed by Choudwar SDPO P K Malla. “When police questioned Santosh, he kept changing his version and later confessed that he wanted to confiscate the collected money and therefore concocted a false story of robbery,” said Panigrahi.

Acting on the confessional statement of the accused, the special squad recovered total `17,96,895, including cash amounting `15,30,000, concealed by him under his bed mattress. The accused was booked under section 409/420/203 of IPC for cheating and misappropriation of the company’s money, he added.