Drive against unauthorised  vending intensified

 As part of zero tolerance policy, the East Coast Railway (ECoR) has intensified its special drives against unauthorised vending in trains and on railway premises.

Published: 31st October 2019 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2019 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As part of zero tolerance policy, the East Coast Railway (ECoR) has intensified its special drives against unauthorised vending in trains and on railway premises.
Railway officials said stringent action against illegal vending has brought down cases of unauthorised vending in the ECoR jurisdiction. As many as 1,451 cases have been reported from June to September this year against 4,741 during the period last year. In 2017, the figure was 5,250.

“Due to the previous intensive drives, the passengers are now feeling relieved from fear of spurious food. Littering in train compartment has been reduced along with noise of shouting from vendors. The number of theft and snatching cases, molestation and intimidation has been reduced as many criminals in garb of unauthorised hawkers were resorting to such crimes,” said an official.

Earlier, the vendors were disturbing bonafide passengers in many ways and they were using inflammable items in trains, littering train compartments and making the surroundings unhygienic besides threatening passengers and staff on duty. Repeated complaints were received from pantry car staff that they were not allowed to sell food.

