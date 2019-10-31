Home States Odisha

Ganja smugglers hold  tribal man hostage, arrested

Ramani Amanatya was taken hostage after his cousin failed to supply ganja to them

Published: 31st October 2019 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2019 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Three members of a ganja smuggling gang were arrested on Tuesday evening for taking a tribal man of Deologuda village hostage after his cousin failed to supply the contraband as part of a pact.
The three were identified as Padlam Amanatya, Shankar Nayak and Lifton Khora. 
Police said one Deba Nayak of Jayantigiri had taken `29,000 from a gang to supply ganja to them on October 21.  

However, he failed to provide the contraband in time. Two days later, Padlam, Shankar and Lifton kidnapped Deba’s cousin Ramani Amanatya when he had gone to Koraput. The accused took Ramani to Ambaguda jungle and kept him hostage there. They called Deba and demanded their money or ganja in exchange of Ramani. 

However, Ramani managed to escape from the clutches of his abductors and reported the matter to Borrigumma police on November 26. Initially, police suspected the incident to be a fallout of family rivalry between Deba and Ramani. However, they found out the ganja link after getting specific information.

A team of police led by Borrigumma SDPO HK Majhi launched an investigation and raided several places in Koraput, Jeypore and Ambaguda to trace the smugglers. On Tuesday evening, the trio was nabbed from Koraput. Deba was also arrested for his link with the ganja smugglers.
Sources said the ganja smuggling gang was active in Koraput and Jeypore areas. SDPO Majhi said investigation is on to nab others involved in the incident.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
CJI Ranjan Gogoi and Justice S A Bobde at an event in New Delhi | PTI
What next in Sabarimala? Ball in Chief Justice designate SA Bobde's court
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019
Prakash, a veterinarian of the Hosur forest department, tranquilised the animal at 11.23 pm. | (Photo | EPS)
Killer jumbo Arisiraja's reign of terror ends, tranquilised by TN forest officials
Image used for representation purpose only
Headmaster arrested in Kerala's Ottappalam for verbally abusing teacher

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Simplifying Maharashtra's political mess. Why so much drama, you ask?
Interview: The name's Bond, Ruskin Bond
Gallery
The Supreme Court on Thursday referred the mater of entry of women of all ages into Sabarimala Temple to a bigger bench of seven judges. CJI Ranajn Gogoi stated that restrictions on women in religious places was not limited to Sabarimala and was prevalent
SC refers Sabarimala verdict to seven-judge bench, here is what you need to know!
Jawahar Lal Nehru was born on 14th November 1889 which is celebrated as Children day because of his love for children.
Happy Children's Day! On Pandit Nehru's 130th birth anniversary, here are some interesting facts about him
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp