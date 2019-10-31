Home States Odisha

Govt hospitals to go digital in Ganjam 

The initiative, billed as first-of-its-kind in State, will be rolled out on a pilot basis within a month

Published: 31st October 2019 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2019 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: To streamline health care services, Ganjam district administration has decided to digitise patient records including prescriptions and case history in Government hospitals under the ‘Mo Hospital’ initiative.

It is likely to be rolled out on a pilot basis within a month. “From registration to receiving free medicines, everything will be digitised,” Collector Vijay Amrit Kulange said during a review meeting at Chhatrapur on Tuesday. 

The initiative will be launched in urban primary health centres and gradually extended to other facilities. Under the programme, each patient will be given a number after registration of his name and address at the hospital counter. The number will be displayed in the department and doctor’s chamber. 
A digital board installed near the doctor’s chamber will display the number of patients waiting.The patient will have to sit in the waiting room till his/her number appears on the board. The doctor will write the prescription in digital mode without using pen and paper and will only prescribe medicines from the list of drugs available under Niramaya scheme.

The patients will get the medicine from Niramaya counter quoting his/her registration or unique number. In a bid to streamline the process, the doctors will be given tablets. 

In yet another initiative aimed at ensuring cleanliness in urban areas, Executive Officers of Notified Area Councils (NACs) have been asked to supervise sanitation activities in their respective areas everyday. 
As per the order issued by Kulange at the meeting, the Executive Officers will need to visit the wards and sort out issues related to sanitation. Disciplinary action would be initiated against those officers who do not comply with the directive. 

The Collector also asked the Executive Officers to impose penalty of `1,000 on those found dumping garbage near their houses. Traders who litter around their shops would have to cough up a fine of `5,000. The Executive Officers were asked to ensure that the Aahar centres in their areas have separate toilets for men and women. 

Digital revolution
● Patient records would be digitised under ‘Mo Hospital’ initiative
● Patients will be given a number after registration at hospitals 
● They would not have to wait in queue for their turn to see a doctor
● They can do so when their names appear on a digital board 
● Patients would be able to get medicines from Niramaya counter by quoting the unique number

