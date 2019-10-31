Illicit liquor trade flourishes in Cuttack villages

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Illicit liquor trade has been flourishing in rural areas of the district right under the nose of police and excise officials.

With bootleggers on the prowl, the liquor trade has reached every nook and corner of the district disturbing domestic and social peace, and claiming lives of people. On Saturday, a former Panchayat Samiti member of Mahanga block Padmini Pingua (48) alias Sambhari allegedly died after consuming illicit country liquor.

According to her family, Sambhari used to consume country liquor from a shop near Kuhunda Adibasi Sahi. She fell sick on Saturday after consuming illicit country liquor. Though she was rushed to Mahanga CHC, doctors declared her dead.

Villagers alleged that the illicit country liquor has so far claimed five persons, including Sambhari, in the last one year. Though they have been urging the local police as well as the excise officials to check the illegal practice, no action has been taken so far, they said.

Meanwhile, discontentment is brewing among the locals of Bodhapur under Kissan Nagar police limits as no step has been taken to curb the menace of a illicit country liquor brewery located near a paddy field at the village despite the officials’ avowed claim to take the matter seriously.

“It has become a den of anti-socials and drunks, who are terrorising the villagers. Though police and excise officials are aware of the matter, no action has been taken,” a stressed resident of the village complained.

“If my name is revealed, then the goons kept by the traders will not spare me. Locals prefer to stop going on the road near the brewery after the evening,” he added.

Following repeated complaints, the excise officials had conducted a raid on the brewery two years back. But the brewery has been running as usual. Acting on allegations, local police recently whisked away the brewer but released him in a few hours, alleged locals.

They have requested the district administration to curb the menace immediately.

Cuttack SP (Rural) Radha Binod Panigrahi said steps would be taken to curb the illicit liquor trade in the area very soon.